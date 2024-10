For teams that have a large number of connected agents, we’ve added a new filter to the Agents page so you can quickly find which ones are busy working on jobs 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️

We hope this makes it easier to find and interact with agents which are running jobs in your organization.

If you have any feedback we'd love to hear from you in our community Slack channel, or drop us an email to support@buildkite.com.