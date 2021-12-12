Last week a serious vulnerability, CVE-2021-44228, was disclosed in the Java-based logging package Log4j. We’ve ensured that Buildkite internal systems, and our open source projects, are not vulnerable to this exploit.

We've performed an audit on our internal software and infrastructure, and we have no instances of Log4j in use directly or via dependencies, and therefore are not vulnerable to this exploit. Additionally we've reviewed our open source projects (including the Buildkite Agent and the Elastic CI Stack for AWS) and have verified they also don't have any use of Log4j and are not vulnerable to CVE-2021-44228.

We use a number of services from AWS and other cloud vendors, and are actively monitoring them to validate that they are not vulnerable and take any necessary mitigation.

If you haven't already, we also recommend updating any use of Log4j within your own build tooling.

If you have any further questions please contact support@buildkite.com.