CI for Rust with Clippy and Cargo

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints, tests, and builds a Rust application.

At a glance:

For Rust applications

Requires Docker

Uses Clippy for linting

Uses Cargo for building and testing

How it works

This template:

Lints the Rust code with Clippy. Runs tests with Cargo. Compiles and uploads a Rust binary as a build artifact

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your Rust application. Modify the commands if necessary. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.