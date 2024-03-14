NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
Pipeline Templates

Deploy to Vercel

Build and deploy a web application to Vercel production environment.

Language
JavaScript
Use cases
CD, Web
Platform
Vercel
Tool
Next.js

Deploy to Vercel

This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys a web application to Vercel.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Installs the Vercel CLI using npm.
  2. Pulls production Vercel environment information.
  3. Builds an application for production, outputting a .vercel/output folder, which is available as an artifact.
  4. Deploys the prebuilt application to Vercel production environment.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Vercel application.
  2. Configure Buildkite with the following secrets: VERCEL_TOKEN, VERCEL_ORG_ID, VERCEL_PROJECT_ID.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.