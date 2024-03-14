Deploy to Vercel
Build and deploy a web application to Vercel production environment.Use template
- Language
- JavaScript
- Platform
- Vercel
- Tool
- Next.js
Deploy to Vercel
Build and deploy a web application to Vercel production environment.Use template
Deploy to Vercel
This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys a web application to Vercel.
At a glance:
- For Vercel web applications
- Uses npm
- Uses Vercel CLI
How it works
This template:
- Installs the Vercel CLI using npm.
- Pulls production Vercel environment information.
- Builds an application for production, outputting a
.vercel/outputfolder, which is available as an artifact.
- Deploys the prebuilt application to Vercel production environment.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Vercel application.
- Configure Buildkite with the following secrets:
VERCEL_TOKEN,
VERCEL_ORG_ID,
VERCEL_PROJECT_ID.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.