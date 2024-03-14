Deploy to Vercel

This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys a web application to Vercel.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Installs the Vercel CLI using npm. Pulls production Vercel environment information. .vercel/output folder, which is available as an Builds an application for production, outputting afolder, which is available as an artifact Deploys the prebuilt application to Vercel production environment.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your Vercel application. Configure Buildkite with the following secrets: VERCEL_TOKEN , VERCEL_ORG_ID , VERCEL_PROJECT_ID . Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.