Senior Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails) - Foundation

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
We’re looking for a Senior Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails) to accelerate our work on the foundation of Buildkite and help unblock every developer on the planet. You’ll join our Foundation team and help care for Buildkite’s cross-cutting concerns: user-facing (APIs, billing, users and teams, sign in and SSO) as well as internal (Rails app health and developer experience). You’ll spend time working with both our wonderful customers as well as our product engineering teams to shape up the foundation for Buildkite’s growing range of products.
On a typical day, you could be...
Collaborating with teammates to come to a mutual understanding of what we’re building.
Pairing or working independently on our Ruby on Rails (majestic) monolith, which embraces PostgreSQL for the database, and Rails HTML views along with a mix of Hotwire, React, GraphQL and Relay for the frontend.
Providing feedback on pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.
Designing, pitching, and prioritising new features.
Addressing escalations from our customers or the wider Buildkite team.
Exercising pragmatism in technical decisions and implementation.
Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or just to say hi!
Skills and experience we like...
Confident in your knowledge of Ruby on Rails and the surrounding ecosystem.
Comfortable working with customers and incorporating their feedback as part of delivering features or fixes.
Confident with designing and developing technology products.
Deeply understanding a problem and its potential solutions and tradeoffs, and being able to share this understanding with peers and create consensus.
Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.
High personal standards for crafting code that is well tested, maintainable and performant
Some experience with relational databases at scale, particularly PostgreSQL.
Any experience with HTTP APIs (REST and GraphQL), billing systems, SCIM, AWS, and infrastructure as code is helpful, but not essential.
Comfortable working remotely, and sharing processes that help you work remotely.
Aus $150,000 | $162,500 | $175,000
NZ $160,000 | $175,000 | $190,000
|Location
|Australia and New Zealand
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.