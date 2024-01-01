Legal Counsel

About The Role

We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.

We are looking for an in-house Lead Counsel to help oversee and manage the legal affairs of Buildkite. You will be working with our CFOO and senior leadership team to provide legal advice and guidance to the business.

The role will encompass guiding corporate governance, assisting the business in negotiating and drafting contracts for both customers and suppliers, and managing risk. As you grow in this role you’ll be regarded as an expert in all things legal within the SAAS and technology space.



What your typical week may look like:

Engaging in discussions and interactions with various stakeholders across the business, fostering relationships and collaboration.

Reviewing and negotiating commercial contracts alongside the business, providing valuable insights on risk factors and suggesting mitigation strategies, covering aspects such as SLAs, NDAs, and TOS.

Staying updated on relevant global legislation and regulations, current and emerging and and providing advice to proactively identify issues which may impact strategy, operational issues or business processes..

Drafting internal legal documents for the Senior Leadership Team and Board, including assisting with Company resolutions, and Board meetings as needed.

Managing and overseeing the relationships with external legal advisors as required.

Work closely with Sales and Customer Success by assessing enterprise contracts, suggesting revisions or modifications as needed, ensuring alignment with business objectives and legal standards.

Work closely with Risk and Security teams to ensure ongoing compliance, including SOC2 requirements.

Playing a key role, alongside other LT members in administering Buildkite’s ESOP program. Including compliance requirements and ensuring adherence to global regulations and company policies.

Reporting to regulatory bodies such as ASIC and other global entities, ensuring compliance with reporting requirements.

Collaborating with Marketing and Product teams, offering legal insights and advice on external communications to ensure alignment with legal standards and company policies.

Reviewing agreements with vendors and partners, safeguarding company interests and ensuring legal compliance in business relationships.

Managing trademarks and other intellectual property protections, safeguarding company assets and rights.

Be a trusted and diplomatic internal advisor by guidance and support on legal matters and strategic decisions to the business





This job is for you if you have: