Legal Counsel

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
We are looking for an in-house Lead Counsel to help oversee and manage the legal affairs of Buildkite. You will be working with our CFOO and senior leadership team to provide legal advice and guidance to the business.
The role will encompass guiding corporate governance, assisting the business in negotiating and drafting contracts for both customers and suppliers, and managing risk. As you grow in this role you’ll be regarded as an expert in all things legal within the SAAS and technology space.
What your typical week may look like:
Engaging in discussions and interactions with various stakeholders across the business, fostering relationships and collaboration.
Reviewing and negotiating commercial contracts alongside the business, providing valuable insights on risk factors and suggesting mitigation strategies, covering aspects such as SLAs, NDAs, and TOS.
Staying updated on relevant global legislation and regulations, current and emerging and and providing advice to proactively identify issues which may impact strategy, operational issues or business processes..
Drafting internal legal documents for the Senior Leadership Team and Board, including assisting with Company resolutions, and Board meetings as needed.
Managing and overseeing the relationships with external legal advisors as required.
Work closely with Sales and Customer Success by assessing enterprise contracts, suggesting revisions or modifications as needed, ensuring alignment with business objectives and legal standards.
Work closely with Risk and Security teams to ensure ongoing compliance, including SOC2 requirements.
Playing a key role, alongside other LT members in administering Buildkite’s ESOP program. Including compliance requirements and ensuring adherence to global regulations and company policies.
Reporting to regulatory bodies such as ASIC and other global entities, ensuring compliance with reporting requirements.
Collaborating with Marketing and Product teams, offering legal insights and advice on external communications to ensure alignment with legal standards and company policies.
Reviewing agreements with vendors and partners, safeguarding company interests and ensuring legal compliance in business relationships.
Managing trademarks and other intellectual property protections, safeguarding company assets and rights.
Be a trusted and diplomatic internal advisor by guidance and support on legal matters and strategic decisions to the business
This job is for you if you have:
Legal Qualifications with 4+ years of PQE
Relevant experience in a similar internal facing role
Demonstrable knowledge around SaaS agreements and technology
Strong commercial awareness and high understanding of current market technology conditions.
A can-do attitude to learn on the job and pick up projects as they come up
Excellent written and verbal English skills to effectively support a high performing team to achieve our legal and organisational priorities
Exceptional stakeholder management
Ability to work autonomously and prioritise tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Love to be uniquely yourself
An interest in working at a remote first company
Excellent attention to detail and be curious
|Location
|Australia
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.