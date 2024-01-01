Engineer & Senior Engineer - Pipelines self-serve

About The Role

We’re looking for an Engineer and Senior Full Stack Engineer to help us build and shape dev tools, to unblock every developer on the planet. You’ll be joining the Pipelines self-serve team, our mission is to build a best in class product-led growth machine that helps developers get started and fall in love with Buildkite. We do this by streamlining our signup and onboarding process, allowing developers to self-serve by surfacing relevant use-cases and examples, using generative AI for a tailored experience, building tools that help developers have a successful CI experience, and much more.



You'll also collaborate across Buildkite's product engineering teams, experiencing and helping on all aspects of how Buildkite delivers the best CI/CD experience to our customers.

On a typical day, you could be...

Shaping and pitching new features and experiments.

Pairing or working independently on an upcoming feature or fix.

Collaborating with team mates to come to a mutual understanding of what you're building.

Prioritising features as appropriate for the stage of the product.

Exercising pragmatism in technical decisions and implementation.

Providing feedback on pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.

Adding features on the backend of our Ruby on Rails (majestic) monolith, which embraces PostgreSQL for the database, and Rails HTML views, TypeScript, React, GraphQL and Relay for the frontend.

Working on features that sit at the intersection between marketing and product.

Building a deep understanding of various CI systems and the DevOps ecosystem.

Watching customer call recordings or joining in on customer research.

Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or just to say hi!

Skills and experience we like..

Love solving problems, through collaboration with your cross-functional team, creating experiments, analysing data, and building fit-for-purpose solutions with the end user front and centre of your mind.

Comfortable bouncing ideas around in FigJam sessions with your PM and designer, bringing new ideas into design critiques and prototyping engineering solutions.

Compelled to add that bit of sparkle and polish, happier when it's pixel perfect and when an interaction feels just right.

Experience working inside a product-led growth team and developing technology products.

Comfortable launching experimental features and taking an iterative approach to their development.

Confident in your knowledge of Ruby on Rails and the surrounding ecosystem.

Confident in your knowledge of TypeScript, React and the surrounding ecosystem.

Some experience with configuring modern CI platforms and modern dev tooling.

Some experience with relational databases at scale, particularly PostgreSQL.

Some experience with LLMs and generative AI.

Deeply understanding a problem and its potential solutions and tradeoffs, and being able to share this understanding with peers and create consensus

Believe in quality code, knowing how to balance your high standards with the problems you are solving and external constraints.

Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

You know how to tackle critiquing others' code positively and productively, and receiving the same sort of feedback.

Comfortable working remotely, and sharing process that help you work remotely.

Aus $150,000 | $162,500 | $175,000

NZ $160,000 | $175,000 | $190,000