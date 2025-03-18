Bazel orchestration

The problem

Platform engineering teams adopt Bazel to accelerate software delivery as their multi-language monorepos grow. But they quickly discover a new bottleneck—legacy CI/CD systems that can’t take advantage of Bazel’s dynamic nature, preventing teams from realizing Bazel’s full speed and efficiency.

The solution

Buildkite enables you to realize Bazel’s full potential through adaptable pipelines that respond dynamically to build events. This accelerates your entire software delivery process while making complex pipelines straightforward to create and maintain—no matter how large your engineering organization grows.