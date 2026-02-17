FlakeHub Cache Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for using DeterminateSystems FlakeHub Cache. See: https://flakehub.com/cache
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: nix build .#my-package
plugins:
- DeterminateSystems/flakehub-cache#v1.2.0
Configuration
upload-logs (Optional, boolean)
Whether or not to upload plugin logs to the Buildkite job (default
true).
token-lifetime-seconds (Optional, integer)
Lifetime of the token generated by
buildkite-agent oidc in seconds (default
3600).