  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. backstage-plugin-buildkite

Repository migration notice (August 2021)

In order to make testing and deployment of our plugins easier we are migrating all Roadie plugins to a monorepo at https://github.com/RoadieHQ/roadie-backstage-plugins. The plugins will still be published to the same place on NPM and will have the same package names so nothing should change for consumers of these plugins.

Buildkite CI/CD Plugin for Backstage

Features

  • List Buildkite CI/CD Builds
  • Retrigger builds
  • Inspect each builds step in real time

How to add Buildkite project dependency to Backstage app

  1. If you have standalone app (you didn’t clone this repo), then do
yarn add @roadiehq/backstage-plugin-buildkite
  1. Add proxy config:
// app-config.yaml
proxy:
  '/buildkite/api':
    target: https://api.buildkite.com/v2/
    headers:
      Authorization: 
        $env: BUILDKITE_TOKEN
  1. Import it into your Backstage application:
// packages/app/src/components/catalog/EntityPage.tsx
import {
  EntityBuildkiteContent,
  isPluginApplicableToEntity as isBuildkiteAvailable,
} from '@roadiehq/backstage-plugin-buildkite';
  1. Add plugin API to your Backstage instance:
// packages/app/src/components/catalog/EntityPage.tsx

export const cicdContent = (
  <EntitySwitch>
    <EntitySwitch.Case if={isBuildkiteAvailable}>
      <EntityBuildkiteContent />
    </EntitySwitch.Case>
    ...
  </EntitySwitch>
);

How to use Buildkite plugin in Backstage

  1. Add annotation to the yaml config file of a component:
metadata:
  annotations:
    buildkite.com/project-slug: [exampleorganization/exampleproject]
  1. Get and provide BUILDKITE_TOKEN as env variable. Note that the token needs to be in format Bearer TOKEN

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025