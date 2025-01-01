Repository migration notice (August 2021)
In order to make testing and deployment of our plugins easier we are migrating all Roadie plugins to a monorepo at https://github.com/RoadieHQ/roadie-backstage-plugins. The plugins will still be published to the same place on NPM and will have the same package names so nothing should change for consumers of these plugins.
Buildkite CI/CD Plugin for Backstage
Features
- List Buildkite CI/CD Builds
- Retrigger builds
- Inspect each builds step in real time
How to add Buildkite project dependency to Backstage app
- If you have standalone app (you didn’t clone this repo), then do
yarn add @roadiehq/backstage-plugin-buildkite
- Add proxy config:
// app-config.yaml
proxy:
'/buildkite/api':
target: https://api.buildkite.com/v2/
headers:
Authorization:
$env: BUILDKITE_TOKEN
- Import it into your Backstage application:
// packages/app/src/components/catalog/EntityPage.tsx
import {
EntityBuildkiteContent,
isPluginApplicableToEntity as isBuildkiteAvailable,
} from '@roadiehq/backstage-plugin-buildkite';
- Add plugin API to your Backstage instance:
// packages/app/src/components/catalog/EntityPage.tsx
export const cicdContent = (
<EntitySwitch>
<EntitySwitch.Case if={isBuildkiteAvailable}>
<EntityBuildkiteContent />
</EntitySwitch.Case>
...
</EntitySwitch>
);
How to use Buildkite plugin in Backstage
- Add annotation to the yaml config file of a component:
metadata:
annotations:
buildkite.com/project-slug: [exampleorganization/exampleproject]
- Get and provide
BUILDKITE_TOKENas env variable. Note that the token needs to be in format
Bearer TOKEN
Links
- Backstage
- Further instructons
- Get hosted, managed Backstage for your company: https://roadie.io