##############
DEPRECATED - In favor of buildkite managed plugin
##############
Sparse Checkout Buildkite Plugin
Sparse checkouts a directory from Github. Based on https://buildkite.com/docs/plugins/writing
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: echo sparse-checkout
plugins:
- pragmaplatform/sparse-checkout#v1.1.9:
paths: "dir1 dir2"
Configuration
paths (Required, list)
List of directory paths to sparse checkout.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request