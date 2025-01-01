BATS / Buildkite Plugin Tester
A base docker image for testing Buildkite plugins with BATS. It includes:
- A non-root user/group at 1000:1000. A docker group is located at gid 900.
- Docker compose v2 and compose-switch for v1 support.
- bats-core
- bats-support
- bats-assert
- @lox’s fork of bats-mock
- bats-file
Your plugin’s code is expected to be mounted to
/plugin, and by default the image will run the command
bats tests/.
Usage
For example, say you had a plugin called
git-logger, which took a
commit option, and called
git log via a command hook:
steps:
- plugins:
- foo/git-logger#v1.0.0:
commit: "abc123"
To test this, you’d add the following
docker-compose.yml file:
version: '3.4'
services:
tests:
image: buildkite/plugin-tester
volumes:
- ".:/plugin"
And you’d create the following test in
tests/command.bats:
#!/usr/bin/env bats
load "$BATS_PATH/load.bash"
# Uncomment to enable stub debugging
# export GIT_STUB_DEBUG=/dev/tty
@test "calls git log" {
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GIT_LOGGER_COMMIT="abc123"
stub git "log abc123 : echo git log output"
run $PWD/hooks/command
assert_output --partial "git log output"
assert_success
unstub git
}
Now you can run your tests locally:
docker compose run --rm tests
To set up it up in Buildkite, create a
.buildkite/pipeline.yml file that uses the docker-compose Buildkite Plugin to run that same command on CI, for example:
steps:
- plugins:
- docker-compose#x.y.z:
run: tests
Developing
To test plugin-tester itself, use the following command:
docker compose run --rm tests
License
MIT (see LICENSE)