  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. github-webhook-payload-buildkite-plugin

GitHub Webhook Payload Buildkite Plugin

GitHub Release

A Buildkite plugin that retrieves GitHub webhook payload data from the Buildkite GraphQL API and sets the BUILDKITE_COMMIT_BEFORE environment variable. This plugin demonstrates how to access the original GitHub webhook payload data that may not be exposed by Buildkite’s built-in environment variables.

This plugin is particularly useful when you need to:

  • Compare changes between commits in your build pipeline
  • Run differential testing or analysis
  • Generate changelogs or release notes
  • Perform optimized builds based on file changes
  • Access GitHub webhook data that Buildkite doesn’t expose by default

Example

The plugin must be used in the same step that consumes the data it provides:

steps:
  - label: ":gear: Build with commit comparison"
    plugins:
      - jasonwbarnett/github-webhook-payload#v1.0.0: ~
    command: |
      echo "Current commit: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT"
      echo "Previous commit: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT_BEFORE"
      
      # Example: Run tests only on changed files
      git diff --name-only $BUILDKITE_COMMIT_BEFORE $BUILDKITE_COMMIT | grep '\.js$' | xargs npm test

Multiple Steps

If you need the webhook data in multiple steps, include the plugin in each step:

steps:
  - label ":test_tube: Run tests on changed files"
    plugins:
      - jasonwbarnett/github-webhook-payload#v1.0.0: ~
    command: |
      git diff --name-only $BUILDKITE_COMMIT_BEFORE $BUILDKITE_COMMIT | grep '\.test\.js$' | xargs npm test

  - label: ":package: Build only if source changed"
    plugins:
      - jasonwbarnett/github-webhook-payload#v1.0.0: ~
    command: |
      if git diff --name-only $BUILDKITE_COMMIT_BEFORE $BUILDKITE_COMMIT | grep -q '^src/'; then
        npm run build
      else
        echo "No source changes detected, skipping build"
      fi

How it works

  1. The plugin queries the Buildkite GraphQL API to retrieve the original GitHub webhook payload for the current build
  2. It extracts the before SHA from the GitHub webhook payload (data not available in Buildkite’s standard environment variables)
  3. Sets the BUILDKITE_COMMIT_BEFORE environment variable for use in the current build step
  4. Provides detailed logging and error handling for troubleshooting

This approach demonstrates how to access any field from the original GitHub webhook payload that Buildkite doesn’t expose through its built-in environment variables. The plugin can be extended to extract other webhook data such as pull request information, repository details, or custom GitHub App data.

:warning: Note: This plugin only works with builds triggered by GitHub webhooks. For manually triggered builds or builds from other sources, the plugin will log an informational message and continue without setting the environment variable.

Prerequisites

  • A Buildkite API token with GraphQL access must be available as BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN
  • The build must be triggered by a GitHub webhook
  • curl and jq must be available in the build environment

You can use the buildkite/set-buildkite-api-token plugin to securely provide the API token:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - buildkite/set-buildkite-api-token#v1.0.0: ~
      - jasonwbarnett/github-webhook-payload#v1.0.0: ~

Configuration

debug (optional, boolean)

Enable debug logging to troubleshoot issues with webhook payload retrieval.

Default: false

Example:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - jasonwbarnett/github-webhook-payload#v1.0.0:
          debug: true

Environment Variables

Set by the plugin

  • BUILDKITE_COMMIT_BEFORE: The SHA of the commit before the current commit, extracted from the GitHub webhook payload

Required

  • BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN: Buildkite API token with GraphQL access
  • BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID: Build ID (automatically provided by Buildkite)

Error Handling

The plugin includes comprehensive error handling and will:

  • Validate API responses and JSON parsing
  • Check for valid SHA format (40-character hex string)
  • Log detailed error messages when webhook payload cannot be retrieved
  • Continue the build even if the webhook payload is unavailable (non-fatal errors)

Common scenarios where the plugin will log warnings but continue:

  • Build not triggered by webhook
  • Webhook payload doesn’t contain commit information
  • Network issues accessing the Buildkite API

Development

To test the plugin locally:

# Set required environment variables
export BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN="your-api-token"
export BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID="your-build-id"

# Run the environment hook
./hooks/environment

To run tests:

# Run the plugin directly
./hooks/environment

# Test with different build IDs
BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID="test-build-id" ./hooks/environment

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025