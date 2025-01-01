  1. Resources
Failedkite

Failedkite is a webhook project for Buildkite to notify users via direct message (DM) on Slack for failed builds.

Currently, on Buildkite integration settings, you can only notify users via public/private #channel, not individually.

How it works?

This application provides a webhook that should be triggered when a build fails on your Buildkite, which will be like http://your_host:8080/webhook.

Please note that it is better to secure your connection using SSL/TLS to protect sensitive data. In a production environment, we recommend creating a reverse proxy with nginx or a similar tool and securing your connection with SSL.

You can get more information about Buildkite Webhooks here.

Dependencies

  • Python 3.11
  • Flask 2.3.2
  • slackclient 2.9.4
  • gunicorn 21.2.0
  • PyYAML 6.0.1

Usage

You need:

  • GitHub username to Slack email address mapping file (author mapping)
  • A Slack token (more info).
  • Running failedkite webhook set on Buildkite integration settings (more info).

You can run a Docker container with the existing image on Docker Hub:

docker run -v ./author_mapping.yml:/config/author_mapping.yml \
           -e SLACK_TOKEN=your_slack_token \
           -e DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL=your_default_email \
           -p 8080:8080 -d hadican/failedkite:latest

This application listens on port 8080 and the endpoint /webhook is exposed for receiving Buildkite webhook requests.

Author Mapping

You need to provide an author_mapping.yml file located in the /config directory which matches GitHub usernames to Slack email addresses. If no match is found, then DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL is notified.

Environment Variables

You need to set the following environment variables:

  • SLACK_TOKEN: This is your Slack token, which you can obtain here.
  • DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL: This is the default email address to be notified when the author cannot be identified.
  • IGNORE_USERS: A comma-separated list of usernames to ignore.

Build Your Own Image

Your Dockerfile is set to run the app. Here’s a basic idea of the Docker commands:

To build the Docker image:

docker build -t failedkite .

To run the Docker container:

docker run -v ./author_mapping.yml:/config/author_mapping.yml \
           -e SLACK_TOKEN=your_slack_token \
           -e DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL=your_default_email \
           -e IGNORE_USERS="some[bot],another[bot]" \
           -p 8080:8080 -d failedkite

