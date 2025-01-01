Failedkite
Failedkite is a webhook project for
Buildkite to notify users via direct message (DM) on
Slack for failed builds.
Currently, on Buildkite integration settings, you can only notify users via public/private
#channel, not individually.
How it works?
This application provides a
webhook that should be triggered when a build fails on your Buildkite,
which will be like
http://your_host:8080/webhook.
Please note that it is better to secure your connection using SSL/TLS to protect sensitive data. In a production environment, we recommend creating a reverse proxy with nginx or a similar tool and securing your connection with SSL.
You can get more information about Buildkite Webhooks here.
Dependencies
- Python 3.11
- Flask 2.3.2
- slackclient 2.9.4
- gunicorn 21.2.0
- PyYAML 6.0.1
Usage
You need:
GitHubusername to
Slackemail address mapping file (author mapping)
- A
Slacktoken (more info).
- Running
failedkitewebhook set on
Buildkiteintegration settings (more info).
You can run a Docker container with the existing image on Docker Hub:
docker run -v ./author_mapping.yml:/config/author_mapping.yml \
-e SLACK_TOKEN=your_slack_token \
-e DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL=your_default_email \
-p 8080:8080 -d hadican/failedkite:latest
This application listens on port
8080 and the endpoint
/webhook is exposed for receiving Buildkite webhook requests.
Author Mapping
You need to provide an
author_mapping.yml file located in the
/config directory which matches GitHub usernames to
Slack email addresses. If no match is found, then
DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL is notified.
Environment Variables
You need to set the following environment variables:
SLACK_TOKEN: This is your Slack token, which you can obtain here.
DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL: This is the default email address to be notified when the author cannot be identified.
IGNORE_USERS: A comma-separated list of usernames to ignore.
Build Your Own Image
Your Dockerfile is set to run the app. Here’s a basic idea of the Docker commands:
To build the Docker image:
docker build -t failedkite .
To run the Docker container:
docker run -v ./author_mapping.yml:/config/author_mapping.yml \
-e SLACK_TOKEN=your_slack_token \
-e DEFAULT_SLACK_EMAIL=your_default_email \
-e IGNORE_USERS="some[bot],another[bot]" \
-p 8080:8080 -d failedkite