hockeyapp-upload-buildkite-plugin
A Buildkite plugin to upload iOS app builds to HockeyApp.
Example
steps:
- name: ":package:"
command: .ci-scripts/build-and-archive.sh
env:
HOCKEYAPP_APP_ID: 123456789abcdef
plugins:
- hockeyapp-upload:
path-ipa: .ci-artifacts/Xyzzy.ipa
path-dsym-zip: .ci-artifacts/Xyzzy.app.dSYM.zip
notify: true
Configuring
HOCKEYAPP_API_TOKEN
Options
api-token
Specifies the HockeyApp API token
api-token-from
Specifies the environment variable containing the HockeyApp API token
Default:
HOCKEYAPP_API_TOKEN
app-id
Specifies the HockeyApp Application ID
app-id-from
Specifies the environment variable containing the HockeyApp Application ID
Default:
HOCKEYAPP_APP_ID
path-ipa
Specifies the path to the .ipa to upload
path-dsym-zip (optional)
Specifies the path to a .dSYM.zip to upload
notify
Whether or not to send notifications regarding the uploaded build
License
MPL 2.0 (see LICENSE)