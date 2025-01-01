  1. Resources
A Buildkite plugin to upload iOS app builds to HockeyApp.

Example

steps:
  - name: ":package:"
    command: .ci-scripts/build-and-archive.sh
    env:
      HOCKEYAPP_APP_ID: 123456789abcdef
    plugins:
      - hockeyapp-upload:
          path-ipa: .ci-artifacts/Xyzzy.ipa
          path-dsym-zip: .ci-artifacts/Xyzzy.app.dSYM.zip
          notify: true

Configuring

HOCKEYAPP_API_TOKEN

Options

api-token

Specifies the HockeyApp API token

api-token-from

Specifies the environment variable containing the HockeyApp API token

Default: HOCKEYAPP_API_TOKEN

app-id

Specifies the HockeyApp Application ID

app-id-from

Specifies the environment variable containing the HockeyApp Application ID

Default: HOCKEYAPP_APP_ID

path-ipa

Specifies the path to the .ipa to upload

path-dsym-zip (optional)

Specifies the path to a .dSYM.zip to upload

notify

Whether or not to send notifications regarding the uploaded build

License

MPL 2.0 (see LICENSE)

