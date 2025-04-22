Provides GitHub token retrieval from Chinmina in two modes: **Library Mode** (no `environment` parameter): Adds `chinmina_token` script to PATH for manual token retrieval in agent scripts. **Environment Mode** (`environment` parameter present): Automatically exports tokens to specified environment variables. The helper agent (separate) is accessed via HTTP, using the Buildkite Agent OIDC token as its authorization. .

