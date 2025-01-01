Buildkite Plugin Linter
A linter for your Buildkite plugins, used by the plugin-linter Buildkite plugin ✨
Features:
- Checks for a plugin.yml file (and validates it against the plugin.yml JSON schema)
- Checks that all readme examples match the plugin’s schema
- Check the readme version numbers are up-to-date with the latest plugin version
- Machine-parseable TAP output
Further reading and tools:
Configuration
Options available on the executable as long-form switches (
--OPTION) can also be passed through as environment variables with the
PLUGIN_ prefix (
PLUGIN_OPTION).
Required
id (string,
PLUGIN_ID)
This is the id of the plugin to be validated. It is used to search for and validate examples.
path (string,
PLUGIN_PATH)
Where the plugin to lint can be found.
Optional
readme (string,
PLUGIN_README)
The name of the file to validate examples on.
Default:
README.md
skip-invalid (boolean,
PLUGIN_SKIP_INVALID)
Invalid versions are normally reported as failures, turning on this option would change that behaviour.
Default:
false
Usage
You should use this tool via the Linter Plugin in your plugin’s pipeline.
Alternatively, you can add it to your docker-compose.yml file and then use
docker-compose run --rm lint:
services:
lint:
image: buildkite/plugin-linter
command: ['--id', 'my-org/my-plugin']
volumes:
- ".:/plugin"
or you can run it locally on the command line:
docker run \
-it \
--rm \
-v "$(pwd):/plugin" \
buildkite/plugin-linter \
--id my-org/my-plugin \
--path README.md
If your plugin examples use a full git URL, such as
ssh://git@github.com/my-org/example-buildkite-plugin, then you should specify the full git URL in the
id argument.
Roadmap / TODO
- Check that all the config options in the readme exist in the configuration schema
- Check that all the options in the configuration schema exist in the readme
- Warn about undocumented config options found in source code
Contributions welcome! ❤️
Developing/testing
If you have Node installed:
npm install
npm test
bin/lint --help
Code style is validated using JavaScript Standard Style.
To run the tests using Docker Compose:
# Run the tests
docker-compose run --rm linter
# Run the lint command
docker-compose run --rm linter lint --help
Releasing
- Master is built and tested automatically, and pushes a new image to buildkite/plugin-linter on Docker Hub
License
MIT (see LICENSE)