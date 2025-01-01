What is The Elevator?

The Elevator is a private, invite-only community for senior DevOps and platform engineering leaders at some of the world’s most advanced software teams. Our mission is simple: create a trusted space for honest, off-the-record conversations around modern software delivery, CI/CD, and scaling engineering systems.

We host monthly, low-lift Zoom sessions where members can swap stories, troubleshoot problems, and share what’s working (and what’s not). No prep. No pitches. Just real talk with real practitioners.