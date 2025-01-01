The Elevator

A curated community for senior DevOps leaders

Elevate your craft—connect with peers, exchange real-world insights, and stay ahead of the curve in software delivery.

What is The Elevator?

The Elevator is a private, invite-only community for senior DevOps and platform engineering leaders at some of the world’s most advanced software teams. Our mission is simple: create a trusted space for honest, off-the-record conversations around modern software delivery, CI/CD, and scaling engineering systems.

We host monthly, low-lift Zoom sessions where members can swap stories, troubleshoot problems, and share what’s working (and what’s not). No prep. No pitches. Just real talk with real practitioners.

Why join?

  1. 💬 Monthly peer roundtables — One-hour Zooms with vetted peers

  2. 🔒 Confidential, pitch-free environment — No vendors or recruiters

  3. ⚙️ Tactical and strategic discussions — Learn how others are solving the same problems

  4. 🧠 Curated for senior leaders — Hear from people building and scaling CI/CD and developer platforms

Who is it for?

The Elevator is best suited for engineering leaders working on developer infrastructure and internal platforms—typically folks in roles like:

  1. Head of Platform Engineering

  2. Director of DevOps / SRE

  3. Senior engineers owning CI/CD, infra, or developer experience

If you’re leading or influencing how software gets built and shipped at your company, we’d love to hear from you.

Past Topics & Guests

Each session features candid, off-the-record conversations led by experienced practitioners from top engineering teams.

  • AI Dev Tools – Adoption and Impact

    Real-world stories on adopting AI tools in engineering orgs—use cases, impact on delivery cycles, developer expectations, and lessons learned.

    Featured Guest
    Tinder

  • Testing in the Bazel Ecosystem

    Behind the scenes with Yun Peng on testing workflows in Bazel’s open-source ecosystem and building a golden path for contributors.

    Featured Guest
    Bazel OSS Team (Google)

  • 2025 DevOps & Platform Planning

    A group planning session comparing dev platform roadmaps, key priorities, emerging opportunities, and trends heading into the new year.

    Featured Guest
    Slack, Anthropic, and others

  • Driving Developer Productivity at Scale

    A deep dive into metrics, bottlenecks, and scaling strategies for dev productivity—plus how leading teams align platform efforts to business goals.

    Featured Guest
    Slack

  • Build vs. Buy Trade-Offs in Engineering Efficiency

    Exploring how platform teams decide between building vs. buying tooling, and how to manage vendor relationships, internal tech debt, and long-term scalability.

    Featured Guest
    Roblox

How to Join

The Elevator is a curated community. To maintain high-quality conversations, we ask everyone to apply. Use the form to apply then we will review your info and follow up within a few days.

How it works

  1. One Zoom session per month

  2. 60 minutes, no prep, no slides

  3. Lightly facilitated, small group conversations

  4. Everything is off the record

  5. Optional participation each month

Our Values

  1. ✅ We share openly and respectfully

  2. ✅ We uphold confidentiality and peer trust

  3. ❌ No sales pitches or product demos

  4. ❌ No recruiting or marketing outreach

