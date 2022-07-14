  1. Resources
Welcome to our collection of posts about Bazel, Google's open-source build system. Here, you'll find guides aimed at helping you work better with Bazel, from high-level intros and walkthroughs to deeper dives into more advanced topics.

An image of a the Bazel logo and a terminal window showing a Bazel query command.

11 minute read

A guide to Bazel query

Discover how Bazel's query tools can help you understand dependencies, optimize builds, and confidently make changes as your codebase grows.

Headshot of Christian Nunciato

Christian Nunciato

13 minute read

How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite

Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

13 minute read

How Bazel built its CI system on top of Buildkite

Headshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Mel Kaulfuss

