11 minute read
A guide to Bazel query
Discover how Bazel's query tools can help you understand dependencies, optimize builds, and confidently make changes as your codebase grows.
Christian Nunciato
13 minute read
How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite
Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.
Michael Belton
