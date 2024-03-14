CI for iOS with Fastlane
Set up CI for iOS projects with FastlaneUse template
CI for iOS with Fastlane
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs an iOS project using fastlane.
At a glance:
- For iOS projects
- Uses fastlane
How it works
This template:
- Installs dependencies using bundler.
- Runs fastlane lanes:
After the depedencies are installed, the lint, test, and build steps all run in parallel.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository for your iOS project.
- Check the commands match the lanes in your
Fastfile(see the example).
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Install fastlane on your compute agents.
- Set up your Fastfile with the following actions:
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.