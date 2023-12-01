Senior Design Engineer - Activate

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD products are used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We're in search of a well-rounded Design Engineer who is strong in the UX of web applications. You have experience making functional and useful UI informed by real-world customer use cases, and you are excited and motivated by deploying empathy to understand and solve the problems that are important to our software engineer customers. You must have a strong discovery toolkit to use and experience in taking big, ambiguous problems and working through them collaboratively, refining the problem/solution space with appropriate levels of fidelity as needed. You’ll create user journeys, use and refine personas, as well as perform user testing research, and synthesis. You place a high value on sharing your work and iterating until it’s great.
You don’t need a developer tools background (though that would be a bonus!), but you can demonstrate how you’ve previously gone from 0% to 80% domain knowledge in previous jobs in a specialist domain.
A typical day for you might look like:
Jumping on a call with Buildkite customers to talk about common problems they are facing
Conducting customer calls to perform usability testing and gather feedback.
Participating in strategic calls with engineers and the product manager to brainstorm potential solutions
Working in Figma to design a high - fidelity prototype of a user flow or explore information hierarchy
Collaborating closely with product engineers to refine and enhance a new UI component before it goes live
Sharing a Loom to demonstrate ideas and solutions to educate the wider business
Analyzing feature usage patterns to derive and formulate creative design concepts
What we're looking for:
You’re a born collaborator who listens carefully and communicates clearly
You enjoy solving complex problems and finding innovative, simple solutions
Are adept with screen design practices relating to process, wireframing, UI and responsive design
You have prior experience collaboratively designing complex use cases in a cross-functional setting
Comfort working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable in taking initiative when team members are offline, as well as working collaboratively through project management tools such as Linear and treating others with empathy and kindness.
Experience with HTML, CSS and Javascript, and have used GitHub to collaborate with developers.
Proficiency in developing and presenting visual design stages using tools such as Figma, Adobe, Mixpanel and GSuite
Experience with developer products
$150,000 - $180,000 AUD
$164,000 - $197,000 NZD
|Timezone
|Australian and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time or part-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.