Engineer (Ruby on Rails) - Foundation

About The Role

We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.

We’re looking for a mid-level Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails) to accelerate our work on the foundation of Buildkite and help unblock every developer on the planet. You’ll join our Foundation team and help care for Buildkite’s cross-cutting concerns: user-facing (APIs, billing, users and teams, sign in and SSO) as well as internal (Rails app health and developer experience). You’ll spend time working with both our wonderful customers as well as our product engineering teams to shape up the foundation for Buildkite’s growing range of products.

On a typical day, you could be...

Collaborating with teammates to come to a mutual understanding of what we’re building.

Pairing or working independently on our Ruby on Rails (majestic) monolith, which embraces PostgreSQL for the database, and Rails HTML views along with a mix of Hotwire, React, GraphQL and Relay for the frontend.

Providing feedback on pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.

Designing, pitching, and prioritising new features.

Addressing escalations from our customers or the wider Buildkite team.

Exercising pragmatism in technical decisions and implementation.

Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or just to say hi!

Skills and experience we like...

Comfortable with Ruby on Rails and the surrounding ecosystem.

Comfortable working with customers and incorporating their feedback as part of delivering features or fixes.

Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

High personal standards for crafting code that is well tested, maintainable and performant

Comfortable working remotely, and sharing processes that help you work remotely.

Aus $100,000 - $150,000 AUD

NZ $110,000 - $160,000 NZD