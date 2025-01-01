JUnit - slack notification buildkite plugin
This project has a new home in iress/junit-slack-notification-buildkite-plugin
Example
Add a extra step like this after running your tests to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: Run tests
key: my-test
command: ...
- label: ":slack: :memo: to #junit_bot_testing"
depends_on: my-test
allow_dependency_failure: true
plugins:
- iress/junit-slack-notification#v1.0.0:
artifacts: "**/*.xml"
SLACK_TOKEN: "xoxb-xxxxxxxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
SLACK_CHANNEL: "#junit_bot_testing"