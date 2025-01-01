sentry-dsym-upload-buildkite-plugin
A Buildkite plugin to upload iOS app debugging symbols to Sentry.
Example
steps:
- name: ":package:"
command: .ci-scripts/build-and-archive.sh
env:
SENTRY_ORG: organization
SENTRY_PROJECT: project
plugins:
- sentry-dsym-upload:
info-plist: .ci-artifacts/Xyzzy.xcarchive/Products/Applications/Xyzzy.app/Info.plist
path: .ci-artifacts/Xyzzy.app.dSYM
Environment Variables
SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN
Specifies the Sentry authentication token
Options
org
Specifies the Sentry organization slug
org-from
Specifies the environment variable containing the Sentry organization slug
Default:
SENTRY_ORG
project
Specifies the Sentry project slug
project-from
Specifies the environment variable containing the Sentry project slug
Default:
SENTRY_PROJECT
info-plist (optional)
Specifies the path to the Info.plist to allow Sentry to associate the symbols with a build
path
Specifies the path to the .dSYM to upload
License
MPL 2.0 (see LICENSE)