AWS AssumeRole Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin to assume an IAM Role before running the build command.

Credentials for the assumed role are placed in the environment as AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, AWS_SESSION_TOKEN, where they will be found by standard AWS tools and SDKs.

The assumed role session expires after one hour, which is the default and maximum duration for the AssumeRole API.

Example

steps:
  - command: bin/ci-aws-thing
    plugins:
      - cultureamp/aws-assume-role#v0.1.0:
          role: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"

Alternatively, you could specify AWS_ASSUME_ROLE_ARN in your environment

steps:
  - command: bin/ci-aws-thing
    env:
      AWS_ASSUME_ROLE_ARN: arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role
    plugins:
      - cultureamp/aws-assume-role

Options

role

The ARN of the IAM Role to assume. The build agent must already be authenticated (e.g. EC2 instance role) and have sts:AssumeRole permission for the role being assumed.

duration (optional)

The duration (in seconds) to assume the role for. Defaults to 3600 (1 hour).

region (optional)

Exports AWS_REGION and AWS_DEFAULT_REGION with the value you set. If not set the values of AWS_REGION and AWS_DEFAULT_REGION will not be changed.

Development

Tests are written using bats with bats-mock and a docker compose file is provided to simplify testing. To run tests: docker-compose run tests

References

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

