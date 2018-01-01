Anka Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for running pipeline steps in Anka virtual machines.
- You need to ensure your Anka Nodes (host machines running Anka software) have the Buildkite agent installed and show under your Agents listing inside of Buildkite.
- The plugin will create a cloned VM to run instructions in and will delete the VM on pipeline status
cancellation,
failure, or
success.
- The plugin does not automatically mount the
buildkite-agentor inject any
BUILDKITE_environment variables.
- A lock file (
/tmp/anka-buildkite-plugin-lock) is created around pull and cloning. This prevents collision/ram state corruption when you’re running two different jobs and pulling two different tags on the same anka node. The error you’d see otherwise is
state_lib/b026f71c-7675-11e9-8883-f01898ec0a5d.ank: failed to open image, error 2
- If we are unable to detect the FUSE driver within your VM, we will use the
anka cputility to copy the contents of your
volume(or current working directory) into the VM (unless
no-volumeis
true).
We recommend using Anka Build 2.3 or greater with this plugin, especially if you have Big Sur VMs.
Anka VM Template & Tag Requirements
- In the VM, make sure remote login is enabled (
System Preferences > Sharing).
Pipeline Step Definition Example
steps:
- command: make test
agents: "queue=mac-anka-large-node-fleet"
plugins:
- chef/anka#v0.7.2:
vm-name: macos-base-10.14
Hook Steps
|Hook
|Description
pre-checkout
|Download the specified virtual machine from your registry (if applicable).
post-checkout
|Clone the virtual machine and perform any hardware modifications.
pre-command
|Run any of your
pre-commands (see below).
command
|Execute your command inside of the cloned virtual machine.
post-command
|Run any of your
post-commands (see below).
pre-exit
|Perform any clean up steps
Configuration
vm-name (required)
The name of the Anka VM Template to use as the base. The plugin will create a step-specific clone prior to execution.
Example:
macos-base-10.14
vm-registry-tag (optional)
The tag associated with the VM Template (
vm-name) you wish to pull from the Anka Cloud Registry.
Example:
latest
vm-registry-version (optional)
A version associated with the VM Template you wish to pull from the Anka Registry (every tag has a version number assigned to it).
Example:
1
always-pull (optional)
By default, the
anka-buildkite-plugin will only pull the VM Template from the Anka Registry if it’s not on the Node. Set this value to
true if you wish to pull the VM Template before the VM is cloned and started.
- Should your registry be down and the pull fail, the plugin will not fail the buildkite run. This prevents your registry from being a single point of failure for pipelines. We suggest monitoring for registry availability or failures.
- You can set the value to
"shrink"in order to remove other local tags for the
vm-name, optimizing the footprint.
Example:
true
inherit-environment-vars (optional)
Set this to
true to inject the environment variables set on your host into the Anka VM.
Example:
true
environment-file (optional)
The path to a file containing environment variables you wish to inject into you Anka VM.
Example:
./my-env.txt
no-volume (optional)
Set this to
true if you do not wish to mount the current directory into the Anka VM.
Example:
true
Veertu Inc (creators of Anka) state that the performance of using shared/mounted folders is not optimized. If you disable this, you need to be aware that the
git cloneof your repo will no longer be available inside of the VM. You can simply clone it as your first step:
steps:
- commands:
- git clone $BUILDKITE_REPO && cd repo-folder && git checkout -f $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
- cd repo-folder; ./build.sh
plugins:
- thedyrt/skip-checkout#v0.1.1: ~
- chef/anka#v0.7.2:
vm-name: base-vm-mojave
no-volume: true
wait-network: true
volume (optional)
The path to a directory on your Buildkite host you wish to mount into the Anka VM. Defaults to the current working directory. Mounted volume will be available within the VM at
/private/var/tmp/ankafs.0.
Example:
/some/directory
wait-network (optional)
Set this to
true if you wish to delay the execution of your
command until networking has been established in the Anka VM.
Example:
true
wait-time (optional)
Set this to
true if you wish to delay the execution of your
command until sntp has been updated in the Anka VM.
Example:
true
workdir (optional)
The fully-qualified path of the working directory inside the Anka VM. Defaults to
/private/var/tmp/ankafs.0 unless
no-volume is set to true.
Example:
/some/directory
workdir-create (optional)
Will execute
mkdir -p $WORKDIR to ensure it exists before executing commands.
Example:
true
debug (optional)
Set this to
true to enable debug output within the plugin.
Example:
true
anka-debug (optional)
Set this to
true to enable anka —debug output when running anka commands.
Example:
true
cleanup (optional)
Set this to
false to leave the cloned images in a failed or complete build for investigation.
- You will need to run your buildkite agent with
cancel-grace-period=60, as the default 10 seconds is not enough time.
Example:
false
bash-interactive (optional)
This allows you to execute commands through anka run with an interactive shell (
anka run does not support tty/interactive shell by default).
Example:
true
pre-commands (optional) (DANGEROUS)
Commands to run on the HOST machine BEFORE any guest/anka run commands. Useful if you need to download buildkite artifacts into the current working directory from a previous step. This can destroy your host. Be very careful what you do with it.
Be sure to double escape variables you don’t want eval to try and interpolate too soon.
steps:
- command: make test
agents: "queue=mac-anka-large-node-fleet"
plugins:
- chef/anka#v0.7.2:
vm-name: macos-base-10.14
pre-commands:
- 'echo 123 && echo 456'
- 'buildkite-agent artifact download "build.tar.gz" . --step ":aws: Amazon Linux 1 Build"'
- 'echo \\$variableOnTheHost'
post-commands (optional) (DANGEROUS)
Commands to run on the HOST machine AFTER any guest/anka run commands. Useful if you need to upload artifacts created in the build/test process. This can destroy your host. Be very careful what you do with it.
Example: A YAML list, similar to pre-commands.
failover-registries (optional)
Should the default registry not be available, the failover registries you specify will be used. It will go through each in the list and use the first available.
steps:
- command: make test
agents: "queue=mac-anka-large-node-fleet"
plugins:
- chef/anka#v0.7.2:
vm-name: macos-base-10.14
failover-registries:
- 'registry_1'
- 'registry_2'
- 'registry_3'
pre-execute-sleep (optional)
Will execute a sleep with the value you specify within anka run and before the first command. Useful if you need to ensure that certain processes and networking are fully functional before running your commands in the VM.
Example:
5 (seconds)
pre-execute-ping-sleep (optional)
Will execute a ping while loop sleep with the ip you specify before any commands run in the VM. Useful if you need to ensure that certain processes and networking are fully functional before running your commands in the VM.
Example:
8.8.8.8
Anka Modify ---
modify-cpu (optional)
Will stop the VM, set CPU cores, and then execute commands you’ve specified.
Example:
6
modify-ram (optional)
Will stop the VM, set memory size, and then execute commands you’ve specified.
- Input is interpreted as G; if you input 32, it will use 32G in the anka modify command.
Example:
32
modify-mac (optional)
Will stop the VM, set the MAC address, and then execute commands you’ve specified.
Example:
00:1B:44:11:3A:B7
Anka Start ---
start-devices (optional)
Will stop the VM, then start it with the USB device(s).
- Input should be the USB device ID/Location and should already be claimed.
Example:
341835776
License
|Author:
|Tom Duffield (tom@chef.io)
|Copyright:
|Copyright 2018, Chef Software, Inc.
|License:
|Apache License, Version 2.0
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.