Kubernetes Logs Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that fetches pods from the given label query with the status
CrashLoopBackoff and creates a build annotation with the logs.
Configuration
A label query and namespace need to be set for
kubectl to know which pods to query for. They can be set either with configuration parameters or dynamically using Buildkite metadata, with the metadata keys
KUBERNETES_LOGS_LABEL_QUERY and
KUBERNETES_LOGS_NAMESPACE.
label_query
The label query to use with
kubectl, as in
kubectl get pods -l "<query>".
A label query must be provided.
namespace
The Kubernetes namespace to look in. Defaults to
default.
Example
Configuration:
steps:
- plugins:
- kubernetes-logs#v0.0.1:
label_query: "release=production,component=web"
namespace: default
Dynamic:
steps:
- command: |
buildkite-agent meta-data set "KUBERNETES_LOGS_LABEL_QUERY" "release=production,component=web"
plugins:
- kubernetes-logs#v0.0.1: {}