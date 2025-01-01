  1. Resources
Kubernetes Logs Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin that fetches pods from the given label query with the status CrashLoopBackoff and creates a build annotation with the logs.

Configuration

A label query and namespace need to be set for kubectl to know which pods to query for. They can be set either with configuration parameters or dynamically using Buildkite metadata, with the metadata keys KUBERNETES_LOGS_LABEL_QUERY and KUBERNETES_LOGS_NAMESPACE.

label_query

The label query to use with kubectl, as in kubectl get pods -l "<query>". A label query must be provided.

namespace

The Kubernetes namespace to look in. Defaults to default.

Example

Configuration:

steps:
- plugins:
    - kubernetes-logs#v0.0.1:
        label_query: "release=production,component=web"
        namespace: default

Dynamic:

steps:
- command: |
    buildkite-agent meta-data set "KUBERNETES_LOGS_LABEL_QUERY" "release=production,component=web"
  plugins:
    - kubernetes-logs#v0.0.1: {}

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

