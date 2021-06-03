  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
  4. /
  5. Authors
  6. /
  7. Mel Kaulfuss

Optimize your CI/CD by moving to Kubernetes

Can Kubernetes hypercharge your CI/CD pipeline? Here are some ways to leverage Kubernetes to bring greater reliability and scalability to your deployments.

Continue reading →

Monorepo vs. polyrepo: How to choose

Which build pattern will work best for you? A breakdown of how to make the choice between monorepo vs. polyrepo approaches to CI.

Docker in Docker, Kaniko, and Buildpacks: How to build containers in containers on Kubernetes.

There are countless ways to build Docker images from inside a Docker container in Kubernetes, and many levels of abstraction. Let's look at some of your options.

Using GitHub's pull request merge queue in your pipelines

Learn how to get started with GitHub's merge queue in your pipelines.

Building the world’s most over-engineered Secret Santa 🎄

Why rely on a spreadsheet and a few DMs, when you can spend days automating something do it for you?

Buildkite plugins, Docker, and shared environment variables

This blog covers some of the things you'll need to know to have your plugins share environment variables in Docker.

The power of Dynamic Pipelines

CI/CD pipelines are the superhighway for your software–sometimes you need more than a one-size-fits-all. Enter, dynamic pipelines!

Migrating from CircleCI? An open source tool to get you started

As more people choose Buildkite Pipelines in favor of CircleCI, we've launched an open source tool to make their transition easier.

Best practices for running CI/CD on Kubernetes

Key things to consider in the quest to bring all the performance, flexibility, and cost benefits of Kubernetes to your CI/CD.

Continuous compliance and governance in CI/CD

Consider how security, compliance & governance might seamlessly work in CI/CD, and strike the right balance between efficiency and security.

Best Practices for Terraform CI/CD

Learn how to ensure your Terraform projects are collaborative, scalable, secure, and resilient by managing them in shared CI/CD pipelines.

Applying SRE Principles to CI/CD

Slow, unreliable CI/CD? Learn how to use SLOs, SLIs, and Error Budgets to maintain focus, prioritize effort, and rebuild developer trust in CI/CD.

DevOps Talks Singapore wrap up

Euruko 2022 wrap up

Manage your CI/CD resources as Code with Terraform

How Bazel built its CI system on top of Buildkite

How Lyft's mobile team does mobile CI at scale

6 Challenges Wix Faced While Building a Super CI Pipeline

Screenshot of code using the new `group` step, and the resulting UI

Announcing the new `group` step type

Moving Pinterest’s iOS Builds to Autoscaled EC2 Mac

Monash University uses Buildkite in COVID-19 modelling

UnblockConf ‘21 — it’s a wrap!

AWS Graviton Ready

Announcing UnblockConf '21

Buildkite has joined the Mobile Native Foundation

What’s next in DevOps? Takeaways from PagerDuty Summit 2021

Greetings to my friends in the developer community

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service