Mel Kaulfuss

Staff Developer Advocate

Mel has spent the past decade delivering software, either as Software Engineer, Production Coordinator or Project Manager.

She cares deeply about developer happiness; providing helpful docs and delightful developer tools. She's driven by fostering inclusive developer communities; has organised and emceed numerous RubyConfs in Australia, and launched Buildkite’s first developer conference; Unblock.

When she’s not clickity clacking she's patting her border terriers, and eating strawberries.