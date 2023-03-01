Fix Interpolate environment variables as part of group configuration. Pipelines

Fix Fix the 404 issue when clicking rebuild. Pipelines

Fix Fix the UI bug with parallelism by including the number in the build header. Pipelines

Fix Correctly terminate single-job instances in elastic-ci-stack. Pipelines

Fix Ensure audit logs include all pipeline update steps. Pipelines

Feature Allow for ordering annotations by priority using `--priority`. Pipelines

Fix Prevent cluster queues from becoming the default when changing their descriptions. Pipelines

Fix Transition builds to `started` when no longer failing. Pipelines

Fix Fix slow response times when getting `repositories.json` file. Pipelines

Fix Fix title element for default cluster queue page. Pipelines

Fix Fix `Unknown` Slack notifications on skipped builds. Pipelines

Enhancement Add `soft_failed` attribute to trigger jobs API presenter. Pipelines

Fix Fix signed pipelines with wait steps. Pipelines

Fix Resolve `github_commit_status` from `Pending` when using groups and wait steps. Pipelines

Fix Ensure agent registration happens when using clusters. Pipelines

Fix Display correct UI status for group step pills that contain skipped and running jobs. Pipelines

Fix Move jobs in `WAITING_FAILED` and to `CANCELED` when a build is canceled. Pipelines

Fix On Windows, allow case-insensitive interpolation of runtime environment variables. Pipelines

Enhancement Add `ClusterId` to Buildkite environment variables. Pipelines

Enhancement Add support for pipeline templates in the Terraform provider. Support

Enhancement Release v0.2.0 of the Migration CLI. Support

Fix Fix `--target` option implementation in the docker-compose plugin. Support

Feature Add `--buildkite-inline-cache` property to the docker-compose plugin. Support

Fix Fix an issue with the usage of `list-object-v2`. Support

Enhancement Add device-level IO limit options to the Docker plugin. Support

Enhancement Container-definitions configuration is now optional on the ECS plugin. Support

Enhancement Improve SSO IP pinning for users on IPv6 addresses. Platform

Enhancement Expand Buildkite emoji library. Platform

Enhancement Notify organizations when reaching either 50% or 80% of inclusion usage. Platform

Enhancement Allow CSV export of organization members. Platform

Enhancement Improve display of hidden API access token values. Platform

Enhancement Identify inactive notification services via `Last sent` timestamps. Platform

Enhancement Include more information in the empty state when no data is available due to data retention. Test Analytics

Fix Fix missing suite reliability chart hover tooltip. Test Analytics

Fix Adjust suite title and public badge positioning to account for long titles. Test Analytics

Enhancement Update docs to reflect currently available test frameworks. Test Analytics

Enhancement Remove `beta` reference in docs for languages out of beta. Test Analytics

Fix Remove double footer border on Test Analytics views. Test Analytics

Fix Ensure test runner exits with correct exit code in the JavaScript Test Collector. Test Analytics

Enhancement Refresh run issues documentation. Test Analytics

Fix Remove `Continue setup` link when user doesn't have full access to the suite. Test Analytics

Enhancement Remove ActiveSupport dependency from test collector Ruby gem. Test Analytics

Enhancement Update JUnit XML setup instructions to guide users to the Buildkite plugin. Test Analytics

Enhancement Clearly indicate which API calls require access token authentication. Documentation

Enhancement Promote organizations and add new teams endpoints to API documentation. Documentation

Enhancement Provide detail on how to manage clusters, queues, and agent tokens via UI or API. Documentation

Enhancement Explain how to migrate unclustered agents and pipelines to a cluster via UI or API. Documentation

Enhancement Create new documentation section for Buildkite Packages, including a step-by-step tutorial. Documentation

Feature Add `--allowed-environment-variables` option to agent start. Agent

Enhancement Cap agent retries to 24 hours for cases that previously tried forever. Agent

Fix Prevent agent from retrying more requests that will never succeed. Agent

Enhancement Upgrade agent to run on Go 1.22. Agent

Enhancement Log enabled experiments on agent start. Agent

Enhancement Extend graceful cancellation from checkout phase to all job phases. Agent

Enhancement Allow silencing of specific warning logs using `--disable-warnings-for`. Agent

Fix Resolve Git commit information automatically when using a custom checkout hook. Agent