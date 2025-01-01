Build CI pipelines that think like software

Most CI tools treat your pipeline like a list of instructions. Buildkite lets you define logic that evolves as your build runs—just like your code. To prove it, we built a CI pipeline that plays Doom.

Buildkite Doom Pipeline

Yes, this is a real Buildkite pipeline.

This is what programmable CI actually looks like

Every time Doom makes a move, the pipeline dynamically generates the next job.

  • 🧵 Steps are injected while the build is still running
  • 📦 Each frame is saved as a build artifact
  • 🤖 Claude (yes, the LLM) can read the output and decide what happens next

Trusted by teams building serious systems

The same mechanics behind the Doom pipeline are used by real engineering teams to:

  • Retry flaky tests based on artifact state
  • Run ML training loops with step-by-step orchestration
  • Triage failures using external logic or LLMs

What makes Buildkite different

Feature

In the Doom Demo

In Your Pipelines

Dynamic Pipelines

Jobs are created mid-build

CI that responds to runtime conditions

Infra Control

Runs across your own agents

No shared runners; full flexibility

Artifact Handling

Frames are logged and visible in the UI

Debug with visual traceability built in

When CI becomes programmable

How it works

Claude plays Doom by analyzing each frame and triggering the next move. That move becomes a new job—added live to the pipeline as it runs.

Use your logic

Replace the game logic with your own API, script, or model. This is how you inject decision-making, dynamic flow control, and real feedback loops into CI. No brittle hacks required.

If your CI can’t do this, what else is it blocking?

Get started with Buildkite

The Doom pipeline is just one example. With Buildkite, every pipeline can be dynamic. Shaped by real logic. Running on your infrastructure. Built to adapt.

Buildkite Pipelines

