CI/CD templates for web development
Have a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.
CI/CD for Vercel
Build and deploy a web application to Vercel production environment.
- CD
- Web
CI for Swift
Build, lint, and test a Swift project using SwiftLint and XCTest.
- CI
- Mobile
- Web
CI for Rust
Build, lint, and test a Rust application using Cargo and Clippy.
- CI
- Web
CI for Ruby
Build, lint, and test a Ruby application using Bundler, RuboCop, and RSpec.
- CI
- Web
CI for Python
Build, lint, and test a Python application using pip, Ruff, and pytest.
- CI
- Web
CI for Node.js
Build, lint, and test a Node.js web application using npm, ESLint, Jest, and Cypress.
- CI
- Web
CI for Kotlin with Gradle
Build and test a Kotlin application with Gradle.
- CI
- Web
- Mobile
CI for Java with Gradle
Build and test a Java application with Gradle.
- CI
- Web
CI for Go
Build, lint, and test a Go application using standard library tooling.
- CI
- Web
CI for .NET
Build and test a .NET application using standard library tooling.
- CI
- Web