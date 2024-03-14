CI for Ruby with Bundler, Rubocop, and RSpec
Build, lint, and test a Ruby application using Bundler, Rubocop, and RSpec.
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints and tests a Ruby application.
At a glance:
How it works
This template:
- Installs ruby gems using bundler, caching the result.
- Lints your Ruby code with RuboCop.
- Runs tests with RSpec.
All steps run in serial, with each depending on the previous step to complete before starting. The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the latest version of Ruby.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Ruby application.
- Modify the commands if necessary.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.