We're excited to ship some new UI updates to Buildbox. The updates include:

Redesigned the projects list view to include links to scheduled/running builds and build durations

Redesigned the project header to include links to scheduled/running builds

Improved the design of the navigation bar

These pages now update in realtime when new builds are triggered.

Emojis now work everywhere ❤️👍🏼

We hope you enjoy the new updates, and we're working hard to improve the reliability of the realtime updates.