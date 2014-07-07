NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product
Redesigned Projects and Branches

July 7, 2014

We're excited to ship some new UI updates to Buildbox. The updates include:

  • Redesigned the projects list view to include links to scheduled/running builds and build durations
  • Redesigned the project header to include links to scheduled/running builds
  • Improved the design of the navigation bar
  • These pages now update in realtime when new builds are triggered.
  • Emojis now work everywhere ❤️👍🏼

We hope you enjoy the new updates, and we're working hard to improve the reliability of the realtime updates.

