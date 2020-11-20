We’re excited to announce a range of features that deepen the integration between Buildkite and GitHub, simplifying and streamlining the path for running fast, secure, and scalable pipelines based on GitHub repositories.

With these improvements, Buildkite solidifies its position as the CI/CD tool of choice for large teams using GitHub and hitting limits with the scale or complexity of their software pipelines. Buildkite’s unique hybrid cloud model for agents, support for parallelism, and deep support for custom workflows make it ideally-suited for larger teams who are starting to outgrow their existing CI/CD tooling.

App-based GitHub integration

The new Buildkite app in GitHub is installed with a single click, connecting your Buildkite and GitHub organizations. Using the newest GitHub APIs you can manage access in one central location for your organization, without needing to rely on user-level tokens or permissions.

Buildkite has always been proud of the security and privacy we provide for our customers, and our product has never required access to your source code. With the extra transparency provided by the GitHub app OAuth scopes, this privacy is now visible and auditable by your admins and security teams.

Deeper Repository ↔ Pipeline integration

When creating or updating a pipeline in Buildkite, you can now browse the list of repositories from your connected GitHub accounts and organizations, streamlining the path from code to build. Custom Git URLs are still supported, both for GitHub and for other source code providers.

Repository webhooks can also be created automatically, making it faster to kick off builds on your Buildkite pipelines from Pull Requests, and to feed build information back into GitHub using the Status API. Custom webhooks can still be created for any pipeline, to support a wide range of integrations and workflows.

Get Started

To start building your GitHub repositories in Buildkite today, sign up below for a free trial. If you’re an existing customer, read more about how to install the GitHub app in our GitHub integration guide.