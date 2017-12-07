On an Agent’s page, the last ten jobs are now shown:

Clicking any of the jobs listed here will take you right to that job’s log output within the build it’s a part of.

The “Jobs” link will take you to a full listing of every job the Agent has run:

We’ve also added information about an Agent’s assigned jobs to the GraphQL API. An Agent’s assigned Jobs can now be fully paginated, and sorted by when they were assigned or created.