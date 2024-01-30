Buildkite Webinars

How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

Discover how nib created scalable and efficient model training using dynamic CI/CD pipelines.

Watch the webinar

Register to watch the webinar

How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows
Recorded on


Schedule
  • Talk20 min

In this webinar (originally presented at Buildkite's Unblock conference), Dom covers nib's approach to building consistent and high-quality models for use in their AI assistant, nibby. In particular, Dom talks about:

  • Using specialized models to scale nibby across their website, mobile, app, and phone system.
  • Versioning models with Rasa and Buildkite to roll back changes with confidence.
  • Dynamically generating pipelines at runtime to avoid unnecessary retraining cycles.
  • Displaying model training results in digestible formats on each build.

Register to hear all the details.

Related webinars


How Culture Amp uses DevOps techniques for reproducible machine learning

Learn how Culture Amp adapts conventional CI/CD to the complexities of machine learning.

Andy MacKinlay

Andy MacKinlay


Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber

Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.

Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan


How Uber accelerates software delivery with fast, reliable, and scalable CI

Learn how Uber keeps their CI/CD fast with over 1,000 daily commits in a monorepo with over 500k files and 50m LOC.

Xiaoyang TanTyler French

Xiaoyang Tan and Tyler French