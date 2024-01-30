Watch the webinar
Register to watch the webinar
- Recorded on
-
- Schedule
- Talk20 min
In this webinar (originally presented at Buildkite's Unblock conference), Dom covers nib's approach to building consistent and high-quality models for use in their AI assistant, nibby. In particular, Dom talks about:
- Using specialized models to scale nibby across their website, mobile, app, and phone system.
- Versioning models with Rasa and Buildkite to roll back changes with confidence.
- Dynamically generating pipelines at runtime to avoid unnecessary retraining cycles.
- Displaying model training results in digestible formats on each build.
Register to hear all the details.