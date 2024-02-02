Buildkite Webinars

How Culture Amp uses DevOps techniques for reproducible machine learning

Learn how Culture Amp adapts conventional CI/CD to the complexities of machine learning.

Watch the webinar

Register to watch the webinar

How Culture Amp uses DevOps techniques for reproducible machine learning
Recorded on


Schedule
  • Talk29 min

In this webinar (originally presented at Buildkite's Unblock conference), Andy covers what machine learning is and the complexities that require special treatment in CI/CD pipelines. In particular, Andy talks about:

  • Using natural language processing (NLP) models to analyze employee survey responses.
  • Differences to conventional pipelines due to the scale of data and number of parameters.
  • Tracking the code version and parameters that produce a model.
  • Integrating with third-party tools like AWS Batch, Athena, and SageMaker with Buildkite's API.
  • Including human inspection before making deployment decisions.

Register to hear all the details.

Related webinars


How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

Discover how nib created scalable and efficient model training using dynamic CI/CD pipelines.

Dom Sammut

Dom Sammut


Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber

Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.

Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan


How Uber accelerates software delivery with fast, reliable, and scalable CI

Learn how Uber keeps their CI/CD fast with over 1,000 daily commits in a monorepo with over 500k files and 50m LOC.

Xiaoyang TanTyler French

Xiaoyang Tan and Tyler French