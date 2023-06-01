Flaky tests are automated tests that produce inconsistent or unreliable results, despite being run on the same code and environment. They cause frustration, decrease confidence in testing, and waste time while you investigate whether the failure is due to a genuine bug.

The Test Analytics Flaky Test Tracker helps you quickly identify and mitigate flaky tests, and is now out of beta and available to all customers.

Test Analytics finds your flakes by surfacing when the same test is run multiple times on the same commit SHA with different results. The tests might run multiple times within a single build or across different builds. Either way, they are detected as flaky if they report both passed and failed results.

Results are available in the Test Analytics UI and via a REST API endpoint.