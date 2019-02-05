Buildkite pipelines can now made publicly visible, allowing them to be opened up to the world for the first time! 🌏

If you’re an account admin, you can enable read-only public access for a pipeline from the pipeline settings page.

Many customers and projects are already using them, such as Angular.js and Bazel, and we'd love to read any feedback or ideas you might have on our new beta community forum.

Public pipelines are just the first in a series of improvements we have coming for open-source projects—we’re just getting started!

p.s. Did you know we offer free plans for open source projects? 😘