  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Upload user avatars and organization icons

Upload user avatars and organization icons

You can now upload a user avatar directly on Buildkite. 🤳🏻 You’ll find the option to either drag-and-drop, or browse for an avatar in your Personal Settings!

Setting your Avatar

If you don’t upload an avatar directly, we’ll continue to use your Gravatar, or if you use Buildkite via Single Sign-On, the avatar from your SSO provider.

Finally, organization admins can find a new option to upload an icon under Organization Settings. 🖼 That icon will be used in the organization switcher, as well as shown alongside Single Sign-On prompts.

Jessica

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service