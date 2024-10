You can now view the full logs for a job in the Buildkite Pipelines UI.

This change standardizes the options to view the full job logs:

Open: Opens a human-readable version of the logs in a new tab.

Download: Downloads the raw logs to your device.

To open the full logs for a job in the UI:

Expand a job row on a build. Select Open. View the full logs:

This feature will be turned on for all organizations in July 2024. If you would like early access to it, please contact support.