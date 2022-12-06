  1. Resources
  Agent v3.41.0 and AWS Elastic Stack v5.14.0 release

Agent v3.41.0 and AWS Elastic Stack v5.14.0 release

The 3.41.0 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.14.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available.

The agent has added the ability to set a name for tracing, and experimental support to request OIDC tokens from the Buildkite backend. This agent release has been added to the 5.14.0 release of the elastic stack, as well as a parameter to encrypt EBS volumes and, "Desired Capacity" has been added to the list of Cloudwatch metrics collected from the stack's Autoscaling Group.

For a full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.

Narthana

