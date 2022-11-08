  1. Resources
Multiple GitHub Enterprise Servers support

Today we’re introducing the ability to configure multiple GitHub Enterprise Servers.

Some of our bigger teams with different requirements for source control have multiple GitHub Enterprise Server installations. We’ve only supported one per Buildkite organization — until now. If you’re on a compatible plan, you can now add as many different servers as you like from the repository providers page in your organization settings.

We love feedback! If you use this feature and love it, or it doesn’t quite do what you need, drop into our Slack community, or send us an email: hello@buildkite.com 👋

