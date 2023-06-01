Build Filtering

We’ve shipped updates to our build filters so you can find the exact build you're looking for in two clicks. See:
Some of the work done behind-the-scenes by our Engineering and Product teams, who are constantly shipping features, fixes, and enhancements.
|Fix
|Fix audit-log graphql endpoint when requesting sessionUser
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Improved security settings UI in organization settings
|Platform
|Fix
|Validate input parameters are integers in GraphQL API to prevent errors on some queries
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Better Audit Log entries for SCIM user deletion
|Platform
|Fix
|Fix Test Analytics usage page which would not load for certain plan types
|Platform
|Feature
|Access to test suite from an individual job
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Resolve mismatches with running build stats
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Prevent anonymous users deep pagination
|Pipelines
|Feature
|New log line interation styles
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Gracefully handle exceptions on archived pipelines
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Resolve inconsistent run time on triggered jobs
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve permission checking on pipeline provider webhook_url
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|API parity for pipelines provider webhook_url attribute
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve performance of circuit breakers
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Prevent simultaneous build requests to improve performance on builds with large step counts
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Anchor Job log output header
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Document contribution guidelines for pipeline-schema
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Correctly render `Close` button on Dialog components
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Format build create_at data on BuildList
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure GitHub avatars render as build author
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve Clusters API error messaging
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix Broswer history context being overriden
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Emojify Pipeline Settings sidebar header
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Consistenly capitalise Builds List
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improved performance of “List agents” REST API endpoint
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve error handling when changing setting for archived pipelines
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve loading of build pages with large numbers of steps
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Allow deletion of cluster queues containing blocked or waiting jobs
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve performance generating REST API pagination headers
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve timeliness of service notification data loading and delivery
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Support for build artifacts in Azure (alternative to S3/GCS/Artifactory)
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve support for soft-failed outcome in group steps
|Pipelines
|Fix
|fix: typo
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add `allow-repositories` param to enable repository allow-listing
|Agent
|Fix
|Escape path segments in URLs made with fmt.Sprintf
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add a full agent version which includes the commit
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Provide new glob library with experiment
|Agent
|Fix
|Use git log to get commit information
|Agent
|Feature
|Artifact up/download to/from Azure Blob Storage
|Agent
|Fix
|Retry fork/exec errors when running hook
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix detection of missing commits on checkout
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix step get is printing the address of the stdout stream at the start
|Agent
|Fix
|Add a newline after printing errors from the config parser
|Agent
|Fix
|add missing 'an' in annotation help
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add --strict-single-hooks
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Make the agent send a SIGTERM (configurable) before a SIGKILL to subprocesses
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix an error where exit status wasn't getting captured by the cleanup process
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix parsing an interval as another interval
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add experiment to avoid a recursive trap
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Include the version each experiment was promoted
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Print agent version and build in debug logs
|Agent
|Fix
|Use a unique name for each agent started using the systemd template unit file
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Load the AWS Shared Credentials for s3 operations
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add option to configure location of Job Log tmp file
|Agent
|Fix
|Replace Bash fix-permissions script with Go
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Prevent permission script acting on symlinks
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix instance storage mount script fails when instance storage not available
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Change the Community Slack links to Forum ones
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix `mdadm` is not installed
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Add missing authorized keys systemd units
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix instance storage docker dir not created
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix `set -e` fails from env hooks
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Use windows server 2019 base image and docker ce
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add UseCostAllocationTags to EBS volume
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add ScalerMinPollInterval param
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Disable pager for aws-cli v2 for the buildkite-agent user
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Rename `EventScheduleRate` to `ScalerEventScheduleRate` and include it in the changelog for v6
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Feature
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS V6
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Update event trigger schedule
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Correct grammar in an error message
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Exit status 2 when environment hook fails
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Speculative fixes for docker image building hanging
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Handle hard failures (eg. kernel panic) during bootstrap
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Create script to prepend `--compatibility` flag to docker-compose
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Change `EventScheduleRate` parameter to `EventSchedulePeriod` and require units
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Use the metrics route scoped to a queue to get metrics for the queue
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|DescribeScalingActivities once
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add MinPollInterval param
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Allow the event schedule rate to be configured via parameters
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|feat(collector): exit on 401 response
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Make the timeout configurable
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Broken Ruby version comparability in RSpec/Minitest collector
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Duplicate suite slug name error
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update documentation to better describe failure_expanded objects
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update JSON history docs to clarify the time unit for duration
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Remove Monitors from Docs
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add graphql_id to Suite REST API response
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Header tweak for summary page
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add emoji support
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Upload API 🐛 key not found error
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Upload API 🐛 undefined method error
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add suites#create REST API endpoint
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Sanitise execution duration
|Test Analytics