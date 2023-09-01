Senior Technical Writer

About The Role

Buildkite's mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We're looking for an experienced Technical Writer to work with our product teams to help ensure every part of Buildkite's documentation is accurate, clear, and helpful. Thousands of engineers use Buildkite's documentation every week, from first-time users creating a single test suite to experienced DevOps Engineers managing dozens of auto-scaling agent stacks. Investing in our documentation is an important way we help those users get the most out of Buildkite. We also want the documentation to play a key role in setting new users up for success during onboarding.





On a typical day, you could be:

Finishing up and merging updates to a page you wrote explaining how people can use a new feature.

Identifying a gap in the docs and planning the best approach to filling it.

Pairing with a Designer to discuss a new pathway between the product and docs.

Reviewing another writer's technical blog and thinking about how it might translate into docs content.

Reading a support case and helping add the information to the docs so users don't face the same issue in the future.

Jumping on a Zoom call with an Engineer to better understand a new feature they're working on.

What we're looking for:

Excellence in technical writing and editing.

Comfort working in Markdown and Git using a docs-as-code workflow.

Ability to organize, synthesize, and group information effectively.

Experience working cross-functionally with colleagues in Support, Marketing, and Sales.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Confidence in giving constructive, actionable feedback openly and candidly.

A love of working in the open, educating and empowering others to improve their writing.

Nice to have, but not necessary:

Experience with developer tools—you can create pipelines, run builds, and have a general understanding of cloud infrastructure.

Experience with the creation and maintenance of in-house style guides.

Maintain awareness of trends across the DevOps industry, specifically around documentation, and an understanding of where Buildkite sits in the space.

Understanding of at least one programming language and being capable of learning others.

$100,000 - $140,000 AUD

$110,000 - $150,000 NZD