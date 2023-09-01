Senior Technical Writer

Build tools for the best
Buildkite's mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We're looking for an experienced Technical Writer to work with our product teams to help ensure every part of Buildkite's documentation is accurate, clear, and helpful. Thousands of engineers use Buildkite's documentation every week, from first-time users creating a single test suite to experienced DevOps Engineers managing dozens of auto-scaling agent stacks. Investing in our documentation is an important way we help those users get the most out of Buildkite. We also want the documentation to play a key role in setting new users up for success during onboarding.
On a typical day, you could be:
Finishing up and merging updates to a page you wrote explaining how people can use a new feature.
Identifying a gap in the docs and planning the best approach to filling it.
Pairing with a Designer to discuss a new pathway between the product and docs.
Reviewing another writer's technical blog and thinking about how it might translate into docs content.
Reading a support case and helping add the information to the docs so users don't face the same issue in the future.
Jumping on a Zoom call with an Engineer to better understand a new feature they're working on.
What we're looking for:
Excellence in technical writing and editing.
Comfort working in Markdown and Git using a docs-as-code workflow.
Ability to organize, synthesize, and group information effectively.
Experience working cross-functionally with colleagues in Support, Marketing, and Sales.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Confidence in giving constructive, actionable feedback openly and candidly.
A love of working in the open, educating and empowering others to improve their writing.
Nice to have, but not necessary:
Experience with developer tools—you can create pipelines, run builds, and have a general understanding of cloud infrastructure.
Experience with the creation and maintenance of in-house style guides.
Maintain awareness of trends across the DevOps industry, specifically around documentation, and an understanding of where Buildkite sits in the space.
Understanding of at least one programming language and being capable of learning others.
$100,000 - $140,000 AUD
$110,000 - $150,000 NZD
|Timezone
|Australia and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.