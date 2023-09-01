Senior Product Designer - Pipelines

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our Pipelines CI/CD is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.



We're in search of a Product Designer with a passion for developer tools. You’ll seamlessly shift between engaging conversations with Buildkite customers, conducting usability tests, and fine-tuning UI elements in collaboration with engineers. You will deep dive into brainstorming inventive solutions with our tech team, crafting high-fidelity prototypes in Figma whilst educating and informing your peers around you.



A typical day for you might look like:

Jumping on a call with Buildkite customers to talk about common problems they are facing

Conducting customer calls to perform usability testing and gather feedback.

Collaborating closely with engineers to refine and enhance a new UI component prior to it going live

Participating in strategic calls with engineers and the product manager to brainstorm potential solution avenues

Working in Figma to design a high fidelity prototype

Sharing a loom to demonstrate ideas and solutions to educate the wider business

Analyzing feature usage patterns to derive and formulate creative design concepts



What we're looking for:

You’re a born collaborator who listens carefully and communicates clearly

You enjoy solving complex problems, and finding innovative, simple solutions

Are adept with screen design practices relating to process, wireframing, UI and responsive design

You have prior experience leading design for complex use cases in cross-functional teams

You have a fantastic eye for detail and polish

Comfort working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable in taking initiative when team members are offline, as well as working collaboratively through project management tools such as Linear and treating others with empathy and kindness.



Nice to have, but not necessary:

Experience with HTML, CSS and Javascript, and have used GitHub to collaborate with developers.

Proficiency in developing and presenting visual design stages using tools such as Figma, Adobe, Mixpanel and GSuite

Past experience with developer products







$130,000 - $180,000 AUD

$140,000 - $194,000 NZD