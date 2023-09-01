Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
This role is an opportunity to join a multi-faceted, highly engaged, values driven and slightly weird group of humans who are committed to unblocking our organisation and supporting them to do shit hot work together. Our People Team Coordinator will be the glue who holds us all together across people business partnering, talent acquisition, play and connection and our executive support to our CEO. You will report to our People Business Partner and work collaboratively with each of us in our portfolio area to enable us to be more organised and focused on the important stuff. This role is perfect for someone who is organised, likes to be busy, can figure things out for themselves but also knows when to ask for help and, most importantly, loves people.
In return, we promise you an exciting opportunity in a People Team environment within a maturing tech startup to work with and learn from humans who are passionate about coaching and development. Your career can take you wherever you want it to go with us as your days will be incredibly varied with the following.
A typical day for a Buildkite People Team Coordinator might look like:
Supporting the wider People team through a variety of administrative and coordination focused tasks
Help to manage the People Team Slack channel with general enquiries
Coordinate employment life-cycle activities (on-boarding to off-boarding)
Maintain and develop People Team related records & policies (through current HRIS hi-BOB) and optimise existing processes in conjunction with your colleagues
Creating employment offers, contracts, and other People Team related documentation as required
Contributing to and supporting the roll out of People Team projects including (but certainly not limited to) cyclical people processes, events such as company offsites and exploring new ways for us to make the employee experience at Buildkite even more engaging
Assisting with clearing new hire compliance such as background checks, Citizenship/Visa status, conducting VEVO checks, following up on references, making sure candidates are compliant prior to start dates
Working alongside Talent Acquisition by providing thoughtful documentation to the wider business. This can be things like handbooks, libraries etc making sure documentation is up to date and easily accessible as we scale
Chatting with your teammates about the latest meme you found, create a trivia game in Polly to keep us all on our toes or show us a photo of what you had for lunch
This role is for you if you have....
Demonstrated ability to work independently, be organised, prioritise demands and handle complex tasks, in a fast-paced environment
High level of digital literacy, problem solving skills and attention to detail to tackle administrative tasks
Enjoy project based work while collaborating with multiple stakeholders
Strong emotional intelligence and self-awareness coupled with engaging communication and interpersonal skills
Experience working within a high performing, people focused, high growth company (Experience working within a start-up or scale-up environment is a plus, but not essential)
Basic understanding of HR legislation, privacy and confidentiality requirements
Be degree qualified in HR or other relevant qualifications (advantageous)
Previous exposure to HR systems ie Workday, Hi-Bob, SAP SuccessFactors
Happy to be yourself at work and enjoys playful worky-play
$60,000 - $80,000 AUD
$65,000 - $86,000 NZD
|Timezone
|Australian and New Zealand Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.