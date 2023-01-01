About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We're looking for an Engineering Manager to join our Pipelines teams, and help deliver the platform that’s used every day by some of the best software teams in the world. As their Engineering Manager you will manage and lead the engineers on that team, and will partner with their Product Manager to deliver a groundbreaking development tool that's already proving its value.

You’ll report to the CTO of Buildkite.

What a typical day might look like:

Grow, empower, and lead a high performing team of engineers both from a product delivery but also a personal and career growth perspective.

Iteratively identify and drive improvements in processes, team dynamics, the development cycle, or anything that could increase team health, psychological safety, and delivery velocity.

Collaborate with your Product counterpart to figure out what the team will be working on next, plan for it, and rally the team around goals, vision and strategy.

Be an active member of the Engineering and Product leadership team, and make an impact beyond your team.

Solve problems, very different shaped problems, in a remote working environment. Evaluate and communicate tradeoffs, prioritise, listen, unblock others, make final decisions, and have fun

What we're looking for:

Excellent communication and people skills.

Previous experience building large software projects as a software engineer in an environment where quality, reliability, and high engineering standards were valued.

Previous experience leading teams, managing and mentoring individual contributors so they grew to their fullest potential.

Excellent attention to detail, organizational and time management skills. As a startup, Buildkite can be hectic at times but having those skills it'll be very easy for you and your team to keep a great work/life balance.

You share and are passionate about our values , and will ensure they guide the team and you own actions and behaviours.

Most of our developers are in Australia and New Zealand. We believe things are easier if all new roles are located here for ease of collaboration.

Preferred skills

Experience with high-scale, complex systems, preferably in the Ruby (on Rails) environment, and deep understanding of CI/CD pipelines

Experience working at small, agile companies, but also in environments with competing priorities where decision making was part of your day to day.

A hobby or a passion you want to share with others.



$175,000 - $200,000 AUD

$188,000 - $215,000 NZD