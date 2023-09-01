Data Engineer - Foundation Team

About The Role

​​Buildkite is a continuous delivery platform that helps development teams ship quality code, fast. Making developers happy and productive makes us happy, and we’re lucky to work closely with some of the best software teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, Google, Pinterest, and Basecamp.

The mission of Data at Buildkite is to transform us into a data driven organization that uses analysis to unblock every developer on the planet. We're looking for a Data Engineer to join our team and help us continue to build out our data systems to collect, manage & transform raw data into usable information for our customers & internal stakeholders.

A typical day for a Data Engineer at Buildkite might look like:

Working on a data pipeline to propagate new transactional data into the data warehouse.

Modelling data in BigQuery using dbt to meet performance and reporting requirements for specific stakeholders.

Working on strategic changes to our data warehousing architecture to support scaling and performance.

Implementing systems and strategies to support slowly changing dimensions

Diving into our Rails monolith to understand and instrument data.

Collaborating via Basecamp on our data tracking plan, and helping our product teams on how best to track specific events.

Troubleshooting a stakeholder’s Looker Studio report, identifying data discrepancies and implementing schemas for easier consumption.

Video calls with others on the team to discuss or solve problems, or to just say hi.

Providing feedback on a GitHub pull request, or responding to feedback left for you.

This job is for you if you:

Have experience building & maintaining data pipelines at scale.

Are familiar with data ingestion technologies across cloud vendors at scale.

Have experience with large scale data warehousing, with informed opinions about partitioning and query optimization.

Have advanced working SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring (SQL) as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.

Are familiar with Terraform for maintaining infrastructure as code.

Believe in quality code. You are comfortable writing tests and clear comments for the code you write. You know how to balance your own high standards of code quality with the problems you are solving and external constraints like how time-sensitive it is or the impact it will have.

Like solving problems. You are happy working through difficult technical problems and solving them in straight-forward ways. If you don't know the answer immediately, you are comfortable digging until you figure it out and know the right point to ask for assistance.

Understand development processes. You are comfortable writing git commits, pull requests and issues. You know how to tackle critiquing others’ code in a positive and productive way, and are comfortable receiving the same sort of feedback.

Are a good communicator. You value empathy and kindness and are able to articulate your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

Are self-motivated. We are a remote company, so you will need to be comfortable stepping into gaps in the planning, taking initiative, and identifying what needs to be done and how to get it done.

Learn fast. You might not be an expert in everything we do initially, but you will quickly become an expert in some aspects. You are comfortable diving in and learning things, even if they are new to you.

$150,000 - $175,000 AUD

$160,000 - $188,000 NZD