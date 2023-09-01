Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We are looking for a Business Development Representative (BDR) to help us build one of the best companies in the world. You’ll have a range of responsibilities all aimed at increasing our brand recognition and financial growth. Some of the high impact duties of this role include coordinating with sales and marketing teams, reviewing current market trends, scheduling appointments, opening opportunities, following through on client trials, upgrading existing customers, and proposing new business ideas to improve revenue. You'll report to the The Revenue Operations Manager.
A typical day for a Buildkite BDR might look like:
Identifying and researching potential clients
Hanging out on zoom, working within the sales team and across the whole organisation
Contacting potential customers through calls and emails, and developing customer relationships
Qualifying leads from marketing campaigns as sales opportunities
Creating and delivering presentations to prospective clients and internal executives
Setting up meetings or calls between prospective clients and Account Executives
Coordinating with sales teams to develop mutually beneficial proposals
Monitoring project teams to ensure contracts are executed as agreed
Gathering useful information from customer and competitor data
This job is for you, if you…
Understand software development tools and processes. You’ll need to talk about the value of Buildkite with potential customers and how the products could help their organisation.
Are excited about building the brand reputation of an awesome, growing company. You should have proven work experience or interest in Business Development, Sales or Marketing
Have hands-on experience with multiple sales techniques (including cold calls) and a track record of achieving sales quota. You will find this role motivating if revenue growth targets and sales performance metrics energize you.
Love collaborating. You will be working with wonderful, smart humans who care about their customers and product.
Are comfortable working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable working by yourself and taking initiative when team members are offline.
Have experience with CRM software, preferably Hubspot
Are a good communicator. You should have excellent communication, negotiation and presentation skills.
Base salary $50,000 - $80,000 USD
|Timezone
|United States Timezones
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.