About The Role

We are looking for a Business Development Representative (BDR) to help us build one of the best companies in the world. You’ll have a range of responsibilities all aimed at increasing our brand recognition and financial growth. Some of the high impact duties of this role include coordinating with sales and marketing teams, reviewing current market trends, scheduling appointments, opening opportunities, following through on client trials, upgrading existing customers, and proposing new business ideas to improve revenue. You'll report to the The Revenue Operations Manager.



A typical day for a Buildkite BDR might look like:

Identifying and researching potential clients

Hanging out on zoom, working within the sales team and across the whole organisation

Contacting potential customers through calls and emails, and developing customer relationships

Qualifying leads from marketing campaigns as sales opportunities

Creating and delivering presentations to prospective clients and internal executives

Setting up meetings or calls between prospective clients and Account Executives

Coordinating with sales teams to develop mutually beneficial proposals

Monitoring project teams to ensure contracts are executed as agreed

Gathering useful information from customer and competitor data



This job is for you, if you…

Understand software development tools and processes. You’ll need to talk about the value of Buildkite with potential customers and how the products could help their organisation.

Are excited about building the brand reputation of an awesome, growing company. You should have proven work experience or interest in Business Development, Sales or Marketing

Have hands-on experience with multiple sales techniques (including cold calls) and a track record of achieving sales quota. You will find this role motivating if revenue growth targets and sales performance metrics energize you.

Love collaborating. You will be working with wonderful, smart humans who care about their customers and product.

Are comfortable working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable working by yourself and taking initiative when team members are offline.

Have experience with CRM software, preferably Hubspot

Are a good communicator. You should have excellent communication, negotiation and presentation skills.

Base salary $50,000 - $80,000 USD